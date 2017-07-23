 
Out of the Blue

[Jul 23, 2017, 12:52 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Went out to dinner last night with MrsBlue and her sister, as it was sissy's chance to wish my better half a belated happy birthday. This is actually about five weeks overdue, but better late than never, and a fine time was had by all. And a fine steak too. It was so good I'm starting to look for other excuses to celebrate... seems to me we didn't go out last November to celebrate the Gunnar-man's birthday. Hmmmm.

Delicious Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: ZomboiZ.
Story: "Archer" S9 Heads To "Danger Island."
Science: He thought he just had blisters from a hike. He had flesh-eating bacteria and nearly died.
Media: WowCraft Ep 38 Aggro Pro.
Westworld Season 2: Comic-Con Trailer (HBO).
First Trailer- Spielberg's "Ready Player One."
Justice League - Comic-Con Sneak Peek. Thanks RedEye9.
Auctions: 1989 Classic FBI Surveillance Van - Super low miles-1owner. Thanks Devicer.
The Funnies: How Shotguns Work (According to Game Designers).

