Out of the Blue

Went out to dinner last night with MrsBlue and her sister, as it was sissy's chance to wish my better half a belated happy birthday. This is actually about five weeks overdue, but better late than never, and a fine time was had by all. And a fine steak too. It was so good I'm starting to look for other excuses to celebrate... seems to me we didn't go out last November to celebrate the Gunnar-man's birthday. Hmmmm.
