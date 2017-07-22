Mirage: Arcane Warfare Gladiator Update

Mirage: Arcane Warfare, the skill-based multiplayer FPS from the creators of the popular first-person medieval melee slasher Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, is receiving its first big addition of new content since launching on Steam May 23. The Gladiator Update includes new weapons and new Arenas, and the addition of language localization, adding 10 new languages to bring the total up to 12. In addition to English and Russian, Mirage: Arcane Warfare is now also fully localized in French, Italian, Spanish, German, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Portuguese Brazilian.



The Gladiator Update will also add a much-requested new feature with the implementation of bot-assisted servers. On select 6v6 and 3v3 maps and modes, AI opponents will be added or removed as players join or leave to keep the teams populated and even throughout the match.



The powerful Taurant class will have a new double-handed Greatsword to hack enemies to gibs with, with dozens of art variants to keep the visuals fresh. Other characters will receive new magic abilities to punish their enemies in battle with including:

Alchemancer – Depth Charge: Release a flurry of explosions along the ground in front of you

Vypress – Pincer: A brutal melee attack with a long wind-up that leads to a crushing blow on a single rival

Vigilist – Surround Parry: Put up a magical armor barrier around you that stops all incoming attacks for the time it is active

Players can explore these new tools of chaos in two new Arena maps. Both Arena maps feature smaller areas for more intense 3 on 3 combat action:

The Pit: Beware of the exploding geyser in the center of this map, a sunken pit under the blaze of a hot desert sun. Prisoners are thrown into this arena to fight to the death, for the entertainment of their captors

Old Arena: Located high in remote mountains, battle in this crumbling, forsaken gladiatorial arena with a twist. Avoid falling through the collapsed floor or risk losing your limbs in a death trap of painful wooden scaffolding

Veteran players of Mirage: Arcane Warfare who have achieved higher rankings will also get their own special new content in The Gladiator Update. New armor variant unlocks will be available to those high-ranking players, with exclusive color gradients per team.