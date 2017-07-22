Planet Ancyra Chronicles Launches

|
Steam now offers Planet Ancyra Chronicles, a new Windows action/adventure set in space, where no one can hear you humming along to Justin Bieber. Word is this relates to the prior two games from Pulsetense Games, and owners of both Solarix and De-Void can get a copy of the new game for free. This trailer offers a look at gameplay, and here's an outline:
