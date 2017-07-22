Planet Ancyra Chronicles Launches

Planet Ancyra Chronicles concludes the stories behind the previous PulseTense games Solarix and De-Void. As a bonus, owners of both these game will be offered Planet Ancyra Chronicles completely free of charge.



Planet Ancyra – a planet too far and the graveyard of a humanity that became lost in the depths of space. A planet where the human mind became overwhelmed by fears of conspiracy, betrayal, and madness. As the game evolves, unravel the mysterious events surrounding the Planet Ancyra interstellar research base, investigate the enigmas discovered and tie up clues about the lives of colony workers.