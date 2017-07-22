 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Planet Ancyra Chronicles Launches

[Jul 22, 2017, 10:56 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Planet Ancyra Chronicles, a new Windows action/adventure set in space, where no one can hear you humming along to Justin Bieber. Word is this relates to the prior two games from Pulsetense Games, and owners of both Solarix and De-Void can get a copy of the new game for free. This trailer offers a look at gameplay, and here's an outline:

Planet Ancyra Chronicles concludes the stories behind the previous PulseTense games Solarix and De-Void. As a bonus, owners of both these game will be offered Planet Ancyra Chronicles completely free of charge.

Planet Ancyra – a planet too far and the graveyard of a humanity that became lost in the depths of space. A planet where the human mind became overwhelmed by fears of conspiracy, betrayal, and madness. As the game evolves, unravel the mysterious events surrounding the Planet Ancyra interstellar research base, investigate the enigmas discovered and tie up clues about the lives of colony workers.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Gladiator Update
Planet Ancyra Chronicles Launches
Lone Echo Launches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Fortnite Head Start Early Access Underway
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta Plans
Planet Coaster Licensed Content DLC
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Previews
Evening Screenshots 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.