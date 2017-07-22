Out of the Blue

|
Well, we lasted a month into the summer, but last night I gave in an hauled the air conditioner up from the basement. This came after a few days of a heat wave that completely overwhelmed our home's natural coolness, and I got to pay the price, as I was drenched by the time I was done lugging that thing around. Timing is key to many things, and I definitely blew it here, as it's apparently supposed to be cooler starting tomorrow. But it will help today, and we're now prepared for the next scorcher.
R.I.P.: John Heard Dead: Home Alone Star Dies at 71 or 72.
R.I.P.: NBC Washington anchor Jim Vance dies at 75.
