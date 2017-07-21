Fortnite Head Start Early Access Underway

|
The first chance to play Fortnite is now available, as the Epic Games website notes that a head start period is now underway for those who preorder a founder's pack for the People Can Fly's survival game (thanks MacAllen). This four-day head start leads into the game's early access period, so we're not sure what the distinction is, but there it is. Founder's packs are required for early access, with packages ranging from the $39.99 standard edition through the $149.99 limited edition (which includes three copies of the game). All packages include in-game perks and items, as Fortnite will be free-to-play when it officially launches next year, and Epic has also promised the launch will be preceded by a free open beta. This post covers the news, and points the way to this FAQ to answer questions this may raise. Also, Gearbox Software announces boxed Deluxe Editions are now available in what they call stores in Europe. Oddly, we still can't find an official description of this game anywhere, so here's the E3 2017 gameplay trailer for an idea of what to expect, along word from the Gearbox announcement:
