 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fortnite Head Start Early Access Underway

[Jul 21, 2017, 6:14 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The first chance to play Fortnite is now available, as the Epic Games website notes that a head start period is now underway for those who preorder a founder's pack for the People Can Fly's survival game (thanks MacAllen). This four-day head start leads into the game's early access period, so we're not sure what the distinction is, but there it is. Founder's packs are required for early access, with packages ranging from the $39.99 standard edition through the $149.99 limited edition (which includes three copies of the game). All packages include in-game perks and items, as Fortnite will be free-to-play when it officially launches next year, and Epic has also promised the launch will be preceded by a free open beta. This post covers the news, and points the way to this FAQ to answer questions this may raise. Also, Gearbox Software announces boxed Deluxe Editions are now available in what they call stores in Europe. Oddly, we still can't find an official description of this game anywhere, so here's the E3 2017 gameplay trailer for an idea of what to expect, along word from the Gearbox announcement:

Fortnite is an “Action Builder” that invites the player to flex their creative muscle by building elaborate forts and defending them from hordes of monsters. Craft, build, and fight your way through the apocalyptic storms, all while leading a group of Heroes in the battle to save the world!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Fortnite Head Start Early Access Underway
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta Plans
Planet Coaster Licensed Content DLC
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Previews
Evening Screenshots
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Diablo III Season 11 Live
Sine Mora EX Next Month
Age of Heroes VR Released
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock Released
Abandon Ship Kraken Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.