Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta Plans

UbiBlog has some details on a Ghost War four-vs-four PvP mode coming to
Ghost Recon
Wildlands in a free update this fall. They also say open beta testing for this
will come to all platforms later this summer. We inquired whether this meant
open to owners of the game or open to everyone, but received no reply from the Ubiverse. The post includes
this trailer and
these details:
Get ready to return to Bolivia, because Ghost War – the
new PvP mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands – is coming in a free update this fall,
with a 4v4 team deathmatch open beta on all platforms later this summer. In the
new Ghost War mode, teams will fight to get a foothold in the country after the
fall of the Santa Blanca Cartel. These teams will choose from a roster of
specialized classes, including Scout, Sniper, Tank, and more. Each class will
have its own strengths, weaknesses, and dedicated perks, so players will have to
consider their combat strategy and pick a team composition that supports their
playstyle. They will then take to the battlefield in open-environment maps,
ranging from mountains and deserts to jungles and forests. As matches play out
in all kinds of weather and at all times of day, players will have to marshal
their knowledge of the Wildlands to help them claim victory.
“Our objective with Ghost War was to build upon the main game’s elements of
co-op teamplay and open, tactical gameplay,” said Lead Game Designer Lucian
Istrate. To expand the tactical toolset, the team has added a new suppression
system that affects your vision while you’re under heavy fire, and implemented
new sound markers to help players locate their enemies’ position. Istrate
cautions that “all of these elements will make team play, communication, and
strategic skills more crucial than ever.”
Ghost War was designed from the ground up with the community in mind. Similar to
the pre-launch period of Ghost Recon Wildlands, the team in Ubisoft Paris
brought a select group of community members to the studio to gather critical
feedback during the development process. Visit the Ghost Recon news page to see
some early impressions from our community members who got their hands on the new
PvP mode.
Players looking to get a slice of the action before launch can join an open beta
that will be available on all platforms later this summer. For the latest beta
info, visit
ghostrecon.com.