Planet Coaster Licensed Content DLC

The Planet Coaster website offers three new DLC packs for Planet Coaster, allowing the chance to create rides based on three specific licensed properties. There is a Knight Rider KITT Construction Kit and a Back to the Future Time Machine Construction Kit for the moms and dads, as well as a Munsters’ Munster Koach Construction Kit for all the grandmas and grandpas (including the late, great Al Lewis, who's probably still hanging around somewhere). Here's word:
