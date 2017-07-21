 
Planet Coaster Licensed Content DLC

[Jul 21, 2017, 6:14 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The Planet Coaster website offers three new DLC packs for Planet Coaster, allowing the chance to create rides based on three specific licensed properties. There is a Knight Rider KITT Construction Kit and a Back to the Future Time Machine Construction Kit for the moms and dads, as well as a Munsters’ Munster Koach Construction Kit for all the grandmas and grandpas (including the late, great Al Lewis, who's probably still hanging around somewhere). Here's word:

New premium downloadable content launching in Planet Coaster. Mix & match new scenery items with the endless combinations of unique themed building components and incredible community creations from Steam Workshop to build your perfect park. Position, combine and intersect items your way, and share your new masterpieces with Steam friends and the Planet Coaster community.

