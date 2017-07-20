 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Adding Garrosh

[Jul 20, 2017, 8:17 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard tweets an image revealing Garrosh is the new hero they teased as coming to Heroes of the Storm. Word is: "Lok'Tar Ogar, Heroes! Garrosh, Son of Hellscream, will soon devastate all those who stand against him in the Nexus!"

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Heroes of the Storm Adding Garrosh
Shadow Warrior: Special Edition (2013) for Free
Call of Duty: WWII Nazis Trailer
Behold the Kickmen Kicks Off
PWN PWND
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Blizzard Dropping XP and Vista Support
Gigantic Launches
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Next Month
Space Tyrant Early Access
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.