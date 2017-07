Shadow Warrior: Special Edition (2013) for Free

Shadow Warrior is a bold reimagining of the classic 3D Realms’ shooter from independent developer Flying Wild Hog (Hard Reset) starring the legendary and quick-witted warrior Lo Wang. Combine the brute force of overwhelming firepower with the elegant precision of a katana to annihilate the merciless armies of the shadow realm in an exhilarating and visually stunning transformation of the classic first-person shooter.

The Humble Store is offeringfor free for the next two days. This is not the original, which is usually free these days, but rather the 2013 remake from Wild Hog Studios. This involves a Steam key covering Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here's the description of the game from Steam