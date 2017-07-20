Shadow Warrior: Special Edition (2013) for Free

|
The Humble Store is offering Shadow Warrior: Special Edition for free for the next two days. This is not the original, which is usually free these days, but rather the 2013 remake from Wild Hog Studios. This involves a Steam key covering Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here's the description of the game from Steam:
