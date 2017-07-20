 
Call of Duty: WWII Nazis Trailer

[Jul 20, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - 3 Comments

A new trailer from Activision introduces the latest iteration of the Nazi zombies from World War II that you never read about in fakehistory. The clip runs nearly two minutes, offering a cinematic introduction to all the undead you will have to kill when Call of Duty: WWII is released in November. Here's word:


Sledgehammer Games delivers an original and terrifying new co-op survival experience in Call of Duty®: WWII Nazi Zombies. Players will embark on a chilling and mysterious journey through a snowy Bavarian village in Mittelburg, Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War II. This village holds a shadowy secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible Nazi army of the dead.

