Behold the Kickmen Kicks Off

Steam now offers Behold the Kickmen for Windows and macOS. This is a single-player association football/soccer simulation where the hook is the humorous claim that it was designed by someone who does not actually understand the game. Here's a launch trailer, and here's the explanation of how this started as a joke on Twitter:
