Blizzard Dropping XP and Vista Support

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blizzard announces that in October they will drop support for Windows XP and Vista in most of their games. They try to head off objections by pointing out they've supported these operating systems longer than Microsoft themselves did:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 July 2017, 11:19.
Chatbear Announcements.