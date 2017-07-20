Gigantic Launches

Perfect World Entertainment announces the official launch of Gigantic
on Steam
for
Windows, marking the end of early access to this third-person "hero shooter"
(though most would call it a MOBA).
This post
covers the new Steam Trading cards and emoticons that accompany
the launch, and the
GoGigantic website
has update notes on the release version 1.0, and a handy
overview of the game and its launch:
Welcome to STEAM and the
*official* launch of Gigantic! After nearly five years in development, we’re
proud to finally share our game with the world and begin the next stage of our
journey! We’re extremely happy to now offer Gigantic in the same place as many
of your other games. This month's release also introduces the first Hero since
the arrival of our Eternal goddess – one who is more or less the antithesis of
the honorable and ever-virtuous Zandora... So get ready to meet the confident
and cunning fighter, Ramsay! Founder's and Ultimate Pack owners will
unlock him right away for free, though anyone can take him for a stroll in the
Practice Arena.
While this month's build marks the official launch of the game in the NA and EU
territories, there is so much more to come for Gigantic! Every month, our goal
is to introduce one new Hero or map to the lineup in each major release. In
addition to this, you'll also see new gameplay changes and improvements,
entirely new features, and more. On the back-end, we’ll continue working on the
underlying systems to improve your game experience and expand into new areas of
the world. This is only the beginning of Gigantic and Motiga, and we could not
be more thrilled to continue our journey with all of you, our community!
Be sure to read through the notes below to see everything that’s changed, and to
jump into the game this Thursday, 7/20 on any of our platforms to see the latest
that Gigantic has to offer:
We’ll see you on the airship!