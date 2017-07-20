 
Gigantic Launches

[Jul 20, 2017, 09:27 am ET] - 1 Comment

Perfect World Entertainment announces the official launch of Gigantic on Steam for Windows, marking the end of early access to this third-person "hero shooter" (though most would call it a MOBA). This post covers the new Steam Trading cards and emoticons that accompany the launch, and the GoGigantic website has update notes on the release version 1.0, and a handy overview of the game and its launch:

Welcome to STEAM and the *official* launch of Gigantic! After nearly five years in development, we’re proud to finally share our game with the world and begin the next stage of our journey! We’re extremely happy to now offer Gigantic in the same place as many of your other games. This month's release also introduces the first Hero since the arrival of our Eternal goddess – one who is more or less the antithesis of the honorable and ever-virtuous Zandora... So get ready to meet the confident and cunning fighter, Ramsay! Founder's and Ultimate Pack owners will unlock him right away for free, though anyone can take him for a stroll in the Practice Arena.

While this month's build marks the official launch of the game in the NA and EU territories, there is so much more to come for Gigantic! Every month, our goal is to introduce one new Hero or map to the lineup in each major release. In addition to this, you'll also see new gameplay changes and improvements, entirely new features, and more. On the back-end, we’ll continue working on the underlying systems to improve your game experience and expand into new areas of the world. This is only the beginning of Gigantic and Motiga, and we could not be more thrilled to continue our journey with all of you, our community!

Be sure to read through the notes below to see everything that’s changed, and to jump into the game this Thursday, 7/20 on any of our platforms to see the latest that Gigantic has to offer:

We’ll see you on the airship!

