Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Next Month

[Jul 20, 2017, 09:27 am ET] - 5 Comments

Grinding Gear Games announces an August 4th release day for The Fall of Oriath, a new expansion for Path of Exile, their action/RPG. This add-on includes six new acts which they say effectively doubles the size of the current game. Here's a new trailer with a look at gameplay, and here are some details:

Grinding Gear Games has announced today that it's highly anticipated massive expansion, Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath, will launch for PC on August 4th, 2017. Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath features six brand new acts - doubling the size of current game. The Fall of Oriath also introduces a new Pantheon character-customization system that lets players wield the power of the gods themselves.

Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Features:

  • Act 5: The Fall of Oriath: Return to Oriath. Home to the oppressive templar theorcracy. Explore frozen mountaintops, pristine temples and anarchic city streets. Leave a trail of furious destruction as you seek vengeance for your exile.
  • A Single Playthrough, A Complete Story: The previous difficulty level system has been removed to make room for another five brand new acts, bringing to the total to ten. In these five acts, you will weave through both new and familiar locations and witness the drastic results of your past actions.
  • Claim the Power of the Gods: Path of Exile's new pantheon system provides you with potent powers taken from the gods themselves. But beware, the gods won't go down without a fight.
  • New Ways to Play: With dozens of new items, new skills, new locations, new boss fights and more, Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath will keep even the most die-hard fans busy for many months to come.

Check out the new Path of Exile: Fall of Oriath Trailer here:

