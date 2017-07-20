 
Space Tyrant Early Access

[Jul 20, 2017, 09:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Space Tyrant is now available on Steam as an early access release for Windows, Linux, and macOS. In spite of describing it as "a galactic roguelike-lite 5X from the guys who made Bejeweled, Peggle, and Plants vs Zombies," they also say matches can be completed during a lunch break (even if your boss is a tryrant). Here's an early access trailer and here are some more details:

Independent video game developer Blue Wizard Digital have announced that chicken-nugget-sized space strategy game, Space Tyrant, is now available in Early Access on PC, Mac, and yes, even filthy Linux. Conquer the universe on your lunch break in a galactic roguelike-lite 5X from the guys who made Bejeweled, Peggle, and Plants vs Zombies!

Space Tyrant offers hours upon hours of swift gameplay within its tactical combat and strategic scheming, meaning quick deaths and lightning-fast victories --- no time for cultural victories or diplomacy.

"Space Tyrant has all the family-friendly fun of the games I worked on at PopCap, like Peggle and Plants vs Zombies," said studio boss Jason Kapalka, "but with more alien space armadas and explosive airlock murder."

"It's like a metaphor for modern society or something," adds executive producer Isaac Aubrey, "only with evil bunnies in power armor."

A 10% launch discount is available to gamers who buy the game in it’s Early Access launch week. Thereafter, the standard edition of Space Tyrant will be available for $19.99/€19.99/£14.99. The game is currently available on Steam and coming soon to other digital retailers.

In Space Tyrant, you'll find a zero-attention span mega-empire builder where you can enjoy titanic space battles and huge galaxy-wide conquests but not run over your employer-mandated allotment of lunch-eating minutes.

