Space Tyrant Early Access

Space Tyrant is now available
on Steam as
an early access release for Windows, Linux, and macOS. In spite of describing it
as "a galactic roguelike-lite 5X from the guys who made Bejeweled, Peggle, and
Plants vs Zombies," they also say matches can be completed during a lunch break
(even if your boss is a tryrant).
Here's an early access trailer
and here are some more details:
Independent video game developer Blue
Wizard Digital have announced that chicken-nugget-sized space strategy game,
Space Tyrant, is now available in Early Access on PC, Mac, and yes, even filthy
Linux. Conquer the universe on your lunch break in a galactic roguelike-lite 5X
from the guys who made Bejeweled, Peggle, and Plants vs Zombies!
Space Tyrant offers hours upon hours of swift gameplay within its tactical
combat and strategic scheming, meaning quick deaths and lightning-fast victories
--- no time for cultural victories or diplomacy.
"Space Tyrant has all the family-friendly fun of the games I worked on at PopCap,
like Peggle and Plants vs Zombies," said studio boss Jason Kapalka, "but with
more alien space armadas and explosive airlock murder."
"It's like a metaphor for modern society or something," adds executive producer
Isaac Aubrey, "only with evil bunnies in power armor."
A 10% launch discount is available to gamers who buy the game in it’s Early
Access launch week. Thereafter, the standard edition of Space Tyrant will be
available for $19.99/€19.99/£14.99. The game is currently available on Steam and
coming soon to other digital retailers.
In Space Tyrant, you'll find a zero-attention span mega-empire builder where you
can enjoy titanic space battles and huge galaxy-wide conquests but not run over
your employer-mandated allotment of lunch-eating minutes.