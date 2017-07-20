Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

ALASKA - A Personal Murder Mystery - with demo by Adam Reed — Kickstarter.
"Indie Story Driven games are a bit of a rarity, as they can be a challenge
to get right. So many games I've played, both indie and AAA, lose focus on
the story, but for me the story is the most important part! I have played
games where the story starts off well but then loses the plot half way, and
for me that game then loses itself. I have worked hard on Alaska's story,
even stopped developing for a moment to just solely work on the story, the
script, and because of this I believe Alaska's shining light really will be
that plot line."