Telltale Announces New Batman; The Walking Dead, and The Wolf Among Us Series

A new video from Telltale Games offers a summer 2017 update from the developer, promising new versions of no fewer than three of their episodic series. A pair of Telltale community managers bring us the news, and golly are they enthusiastic and spontaneous. Batman: The Telltale Series - The Enemy Within, saying episode one of five will be available for download on August 8th. This includes gameplay footage and commentary from the developers on their plans. They also roll out video of the developers of their Walking Dead series, discussing the role of Clementine in the upcoming final season. They are less detailed about this release, just saying it's coming next year. They cap off their series of announcements by borrowing the mean tweets concept to introduce a second series in The Wolf Among Us. After milking this, they offer a little footage and discussion of the series and its characters. The clip concludes with an expression of gratitude for fans that inspired the sequel, and word to expect this next year as well.
