DOOM Patch; Free DLC; Price Drop; Free Weekend

A New Runes System, Better Player Information, Revised User Interface

On the gameplay front, we’ve replaced the Hack Module System with an all-new Runes System. Much like the Runes system from the DOOM campaign, multiplayer Runes are now persistent player abilities earned and included in a player loadout. Unlike the previous Hack Modules, Runes do not need to be activated and do not expire. Runes are persistent capabilities (or perks) that become a consistent and predictable component of your loadout and play style.



We’ve also overhauled most of the in-game HUD, including better callouts for challenges, awards and scoring. The kill card has been completely revised to provide players a more clear and accurate account of their demise, including not just who killed them but also the players, weapon types and damage that combined to kill them.



Players will also discover numerous improvements throughout the menus and user interface, including completely revised post-match summaries as well as updates that better illustrate player status in lobbies, highlight the new progression options and status, and better outline weapon, equipment and demon characteristics.



Free Weekends

If you’re someone who just hasn’t tried DOOM yet, we’re giving you the ultimate opportunity to try out one of the most talked about games of 2016. Starting at 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 20, on Xbox One, 1pm ET on Thursday, July 20 on PC, and 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 27 on PlayStation 4, you can try DOOM for free. Blast hordes of demons in the first two levels of DOOM’s critically acclaimed campaign, then ratchet up the intensity by going for a high-score in Arcade Mode. Plus, you’ll also have unlimited access to DOOM’s multiplayer and SnapMap modes for the duration of the weekend. If you choose to purchase during the free weekend, all of your progress in campaign and multiplayer is saved and you’ll continue right from where you left off.