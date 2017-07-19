DOOM Patch; Free DLC; Price Drop; Free Weekend

Bethesda.net
has a big update about DOOM, covering a lot of news about id
Software's first-person shooter. First off, there's a new version 6.66 patch
with an update they say unlocks "the ultimate DOOM experience."
This post
has detailed patch notes as well as a full FAQ explaining
everything that's changed. This makes all the game's multiplayer DLC free to all
players, revises the progressions system, adds a new rune system to replace the
hack module system, adds enhanced kill notifications, and resets all players'
multiplayer level back to zero. They are offering the complete package for a new
low price of $14.99/£11.99/$17.99 (AUS), and will kick off a free play weekend
tomorrow. Here's part of the update:
A New Runes System, Better Player
Information, Revised User Interface
On the gameplay front, we’ve replaced the Hack Module System with an all-new
Runes System. Much like the Runes system from the DOOM campaign, multiplayer
Runes are now persistent player abilities earned and included in a player
loadout. Unlike the previous Hack Modules, Runes do not need to be activated and
do not expire. Runes are persistent capabilities (or perks) that become a
consistent and predictable component of your loadout and play style.
We’ve also overhauled most of the in-game HUD, including better callouts for
challenges, awards and scoring. The kill card has been completely revised to
provide players a more clear and accurate account of their demise, including not
just who killed them but also the players, weapon types and damage that combined
to kill them.
Players will also discover numerous improvements throughout the menus and user
interface, including completely revised post-match summaries as well as updates
that better illustrate player status in lobbies, highlight the new progression
options and status, and better outline weapon, equipment and demon
characteristics.
Free Weekends
If you’re someone who just hasn’t tried DOOM yet, we’re giving you the ultimate
opportunity to try out one of the most talked about games of 2016. Starting at
12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 20, on Xbox One, 1pm ET on Thursday, July 20 on
PC, and 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 27 on PlayStation 4, you can try DOOM for
free. Blast hordes of demons in the first two levels of DOOM’s critically
acclaimed campaign, then ratchet up the intensity by going for a high-score in
Arcade Mode. Plus, you’ll also have unlimited access to DOOM’s multiplayer and
SnapMap modes for the duration of the weekend. If you choose to purchase during
the free weekend, all of your progress in campaign and multiplayer is saved and
you’ll continue right from where you left off.