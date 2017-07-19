The Surge Demo

Survive a few hours of cult hit The Surge in the official PC demo!



The world took up the challenge to survive hardcore action-RPG The Surge launched in May, and now you can jump in completely for free!



Play the game from the very beginning as you start your battle through CREO, a megacorporation that has been hit by a devastating catastrophe. The demo features hours of unlocked content, and progression will even carry over to the full game when you decide to continue the fight. You’ll pick up exactly where you left.



Today, watch how others reacted as they took up the challenge, fighting with The Surge’s innovative loot system and directional limb-targeting to discover the truth about CREO.



Master positioning and speed, risk reward, as you slice, loot, and survive an industrial complex overrun by malfunctioning machines and discover mysterious machinations through its emphasis environmental storytelling, placing the player in control of everything.