 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Evil Within 2 Trailer

[Jul 19, 2017, 5:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new "Survive" trailer shows off gameplay from The Evil Within 2, the upcoming survival/horror sequel. Bethesda Softworks accompanies the clip with word on preorder incentives:

It’s a race against time for Sebastian as he fights to survive and find Lily, his daughter, before she’s lost forever in a crumbling STEM world. As he searches, he is haunted by the ghosts of his past and his own insecurities, but he never loses hope. Determined to save Lily, Sebastian will travel to the depths of this new STEM world and face off against anything it throws at him.

Pre-order The Evil Within 2 to receive The Last Chance Pack. These items will help you survive a little longer in the nightmarish world of Union where you'll face disturbing enemies to save your daughter, Lily. The Last Chance Pack contains:

  • The Burst Handgun – This exclusive weapon is only available through The Last Chance Pack and uses handgun bullets that can be found or crafted.
  • Crafting Supplies – Upgrade your go-to weapon, craft additional ammo, or make traps to incapacitate enemies with these supplies available at the start of your descent into Union.
  • Medical Supplies – You’ll need to stay alive to save Lily, and these medical supplies will give you the aid you need to venture deeper into the madness.

The Evil Within 2 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC this October on Friday the 13th. The Evil Within 2 has not yet been rated by the ESRB. For more information visit www.TheEvilWithin.com.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Telltale Announces New Batman; The Walking Dead, and The Wolf Among Us Series
DOOM Patch; Free DLC; Price Drop; Free Weekend
The Surge Demo
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Tangledeep Early Access
Dota 2 Secret Shop Closes
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Heroes of the Storm Tease
Ubisoft Sales Figures
Strike Vector EX Takes Off 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.