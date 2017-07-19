Tangledeep Early Access

Tangledeep is now available on
Steam and as
a whatever they call unfinished games on
GOG.com. This is a throwback
Roguelike from Impact Gameworks for Windows, Linux, and macOS. You can get a look at its nostalgic feel
in this trailer. "The
community that has sprung up around roguelikes is something truly special," says
lead developer Andrew Aversa. "The passion and enthusiasm, the sharing of epic
runs…. It’s all so inspiring. I had to make a game that captured this spirit,
and I think I’ve succeeded with Tangledeep." Here are details on the game:
Inspired by classic SNES-era RPGs, Tangledeep features impeccable pixel
art, along with a stirring score by lead developer and award-winning composer
Andrew Aversa – accompanied by legends Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana) and Grant
Kirkhope (GoldenEye 007, Civilization: Beyond Earth).
For hundreds of years, people have enjoyed the peaceful tranquility of
underground settlements and villages, where the only route to the surface is
“Tangledeep” – a mysterious and ever-changing labyrinth. With memories of the
surface world long forgotten, you set out for the labyrinth to discover what
lies above...
Tangledeep features a robust and customizable job system with nine unique jobs
to master. The game also supports a number of features designed to give players
the perfect level of difficulty. You can opt for the true roguelike challenge of
permadeath – or simply return to town upon death, for example. It’s also
possible to share progress between characters by using the banking system – or
by planting magic trees and raising monsters in town.
KEY FEATURES
Experience finely-tuned, procedurally-generated
gameplay as you complete quests and collect items.
Master deep, tactical combat across 9 unique jobs.
Choose between 2 game modes: Heroic Mode (with
permadeath – the way the game was intended to be played), and Adventure Mode
(no permadeath).
Share progress between characters by using a
banking system – or planting magic trees and raising monsters in town.
Take in the scenery – with stunning 16-bit
graphics and carefully handcrafted maps!
Play while listening to a beautiful soundtrack
from award-winning composers.