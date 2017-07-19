Tangledeep Early Access

Inspired by classic SNES-era RPGs, Tangledeep features impeccable pixel art, along with a stirring score by lead developer and award-winning composer Andrew Aversa – accompanied by legends Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana) and Grant Kirkhope (GoldenEye 007, Civilization: Beyond Earth).



For hundreds of years, people have enjoyed the peaceful tranquility of underground settlements and villages, where the only route to the surface is “Tangledeep” – a mysterious and ever-changing labyrinth. With memories of the surface world long forgotten, you set out for the labyrinth to discover what lies above...



Tangledeep features a robust and customizable job system with nine unique jobs to master. The game also supports a number of features designed to give players the perfect level of difficulty. You can opt for the true roguelike challenge of permadeath – or simply return to town upon death, for example. It’s also possible to share progress between characters by using the banking system – or by planting magic trees and raising monsters in town.



KEY FEATURES

Experience finely-tuned, procedurally-generated gameplay as you complete quests and collect items.

Master deep, tactical combat across 9 unique jobs.

Choose between 2 game modes: Heroic Mode (with permadeath – the way the game was intended to be played), and Adventure Mode (no permadeath).

Share progress between characters by using a banking system – or planting magic trees and raising monsters in town.

Take in the scenery – with stunning 16-bit graphics and carefully handcrafted maps!

Play while listening to a beautiful soundtrack from award-winning composers.