Dota 2 Secret Shop Closes

[Jul 19, 2017, 5:54 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The Dota 2 Blog announces the Secret Shop that the just-opened Secret Shop is now the just-closed Secret Shop, after the secret got out that shipping costs were screwed. They say they will open this up again when things are straightened out, and they are offering refunds in the meantime:

We want to apologize for the roll out of the Secret Shop, we know fans are disappointed. It is our responsibility to make sure we offer a good experience to our players, and we did a poor job of that. The shipping costs are too expensive all around and make it hard for fans to get the merchandise they want at an affordable price.

We’ve decided to shut down the Secret Shop for now while we figure out how to better handle global distribution. Providing merchandise for Dota has never been a profit focused endeavor for us. Our goal has been to give easy access to the greatest number of Dota fans possible so they can show their affiliation with the game we all love. The way it is currently set up makes it really hard for fans to do that, and until we can fix it, we shouldn’t have such an offer on the table. Anyone who already placed an order will continue to receive it, or may ask for a refund.

