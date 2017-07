Doomfist Joins Overwatch Next Week

Feel the glove, as a new video from Blizzard discusses development of Doomfist, sayingnewest hero will punch out from the PTR and join the live game on July 27th. The clip offers background on the character, saying he was always part of the game's story, and outlining how his design sprang forth from his name alone. This includes behind-the-scenes development stuff, and extends into strategies for optimal play. For more on Doomfist, here's a handy character profile