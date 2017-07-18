AFTERGRINDER Released

|
|
AFTERGRINDER is now available as promised on Steam, offering a Windows endless running game that embraces its sadistic level design. The game's recently released launch trailer provides a look at these challenges. Here's word on the game, which carries a 25% launch discount for the next week:
