AFTERGRINDER Released

[Jul 18, 2017, 5:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AFTERGRINDER is now available as promised on Steam, offering a Windows endless running game that embraces its sadistic level design. The game's recently released launch trailer provides a look at these challenges. Here's word on the game, which carries a 25% launch discount for the next week:

Published by M4 and developed by Grave Danger Games, AFTERGRINDER drops you head first in a modern-day Romeo & Juliet tale: From the suburbs to the big city, two thrashin’ gangs battle for supremacy. When one gang member (“The Dude”) falls in love his rival’s sister (“The Lady”), the suburbs are no longer safe. Now the Lady must skate her way to the big city while grinding rails and dodging death to save her Dude.

Die, retry ... and die again as you speed through town and try to stay alive across 90 gnarly levels in three stark, unforgiving worlds. With three playable characters, you can choose your shredding style:

  • The Dude (Easy) – for slow snoozer cruisers
  • The Lady (Normal) – for amateur shredders
  • The Shark (Hard) – for “insane-in-the-membrane” skate gods

Experience gravity-defying action by grinding through cities right-side up or upside down. Make sure you keep an eye on your surroundings and quickly change your skater’s position to avoid hitting walls and hazardous platforms … or else. Need more speed? Using boost will allow for intense speed rushes to grind across levels in a suicidal flash.

