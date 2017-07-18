Total War: WARHAMMER II Preorder Bonus

Creative Assembly announces a preorder bonus for Total War: WARHAMMER II.
They are playing the race card by offering a
Norsca race pack for the original Total War: WARHAMMER as a free bonus for
this advance commitment. Here's
a
cinematic trailer showing off the Norsca race, and here are the details:
Creative
Assembly today announced that the barbaric Norscans will be the latest playable
Race added to Total War™: WARHAMMER®. Anyone pre-ordering Total War: WARHAMMER
II through a SEGA approved retailer* before release or buying in the first week
on sale will receive the Norsca Race Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER, be free of
charge.
The Norsca Race Pack will be playable in the first part of the trilogy from
August 10th, ahead of Total War: WARHAMMER II's release on September 28th.
In the frozen Norsca peninsula far to the north, barbaric tribes serve the dark
gods through hunting and pillaging. Hardened by relentless blizzards and the
monstrous beasts of this bitter wilderness, the Norscans exist only to lay
waste.
This DLC introduces two new playable factions, led by unique Legendary Lords.
Players can embark on monster hunt quests, command ferocious units including War
Mammoths and Skin Wolves, and construct towering monoliths to court favour with
the dark gods.
Shortly after the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER II, a gigantic update will be
made available to owners of both games, for free. A new combined campaign map
will enable players to conquer both the Old World and the New as any Race from
both base games and any owned DLC Races. After its release, this will be further
updated to include Norsca.
Alongside the digital edition, an extremely rare Serpent God collector's edition
for Total War: WARHAMMER II is also available for pre-order. More information
can be found here: http://bit.ly/SERPENT_GOD
*Norsca Race Pack is available from SEGA approved retailers only; please check
in-store for physical retailers or here for an exhaustive list of digital
retailers and more details as to what constitutes a SEGA approved retailer.