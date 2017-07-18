Casey Hudson Returning to BioWare as GM

A post from Aaryn Flynn on the
BioWare
Blog
announces that Aaryn is leaving BioWare at the end of this month,
saying Casey Hudson will return to the company to replace him as General
Manager. Hudson left BioWare three
years ago
after an almost 16-year run capped off by leading development of
the original Mass Effect
trilogy.
This post
by
Hudson outlines his outlook on his return:
Almost twenty years ago, I
decided to apply for a job as a technical artist at a local video game company
in Edmonton. Young, and fresh out of University, I’m not sure what I expected it
to lead to. But it was the beginning of a career full of experiences and shared
accomplishments I never could have dreamed of. So when I left BioWare three
years ago, it was the most difficult decision of my career. I needed some time
off, needed a bit of change, and wanted to get involved in the new wave of
disruptive technologies that were emerging.
The last few years have been transformative for me, from having time to reflect
on what I most want to do, to working with new technologies at platform scale.
And now, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to return to lead BioWare – a
studio that I think of as home.
I’d also like to wish my good friend Aaryn Flynn the very best in the future.
Aaryn and I have worked together from the earliest days of Star Wars: Knights of
the Old Republic, to setting the foundation for Anthem. We’ve been through a lot
together, and we’re all going to miss his presence at the studio.
I think I speak for everyone who has worked with Aaryn – and our fans – when I
say thank you for everything. BioWare continues to hold a special magic – full
of profoundly talented people, and an inspiring creative energy. When I look at
the stunning progress Aaryn and the team has made with Anthem, and the other
projects in the works, I truly believe our best is yet to come.