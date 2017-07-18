JackHammer Announced

Green Man Gaming Publishing and Mission Ctrl Studios announce JackHammer, a
futuristic arena first-person shooter coming to PCs via early access later this
year. An announcement
trailer shows off action-packed gameplay, and concludes saying "summer
2017," so this is due pretty soon. Here's word:
Set in a future where televised sport has escalated, the latest event to take
the world by storm is JackHammer. Robots covered in their sponsors' logos enter
into an arena and engage in an explosive, deadly form of dodgeball in front of
adoring, paying fans.
JackHammer encourages players to hone their futuristic sporting prowess by
employing skillful play, from trick shots to rebounds, and use superhuman
athletic ability to own the arena.
"JackHammer is a project driven by a love for high-octane, skill-based games.
Bringing our game to PC is a hugely exciting step, and we look forward to
engaging with players and continuing to develop JackHammer into a truly unique
experience," said Tom, Developer at Mission Ctrl Studios.
"JackHammer is a core, first person experience that relies on lightning fast
reaction times and pure skill. Presented with glorious graphics, great action
and plenty of customization, it's shaping up to be a key title when it launches
in Early Access later this year," said Gary Rowe, EVP Publishing at Green Man
Gaming.
Game Description
JackHammer is a fast-paced FPS experience, where reactions and reflexes are
the only thing that stands between you and your enemies.
In the near future, military tech corporations form the International
Robotics Combat Association, pitting their state-of-the-art humanoid weapons
against one another in arenas around the globe. Robots launch iridium-alloy
MurderBalls at their opponents to the roar of adoring (and paying) fans.
Broadcast throughout the world, JackHammer is a
frantic and ferocious game of survival for the athletes unfortunate enough
to be enlisted.
High-octane multiplayer future sports in
purpose-built combat arenas
Fully customizable robotic armors allow you to
create your own unique combatant
Blast, shunt and grapple your way through online
rankings and prove your mettle
Hone your skills and prove your mastery with trick
shots, rebounds and superhuman agility.
Powered by Unreal Engine 4 – demolishing 900 pound
robots never felt so good!
A pumping electronic soundtrack provides the score
for robot slaying arena action.