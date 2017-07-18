 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

JackHammer Announced

[Jul 18, 2017, 09:16 am ET] - 7 Comments

Green Man Gaming Publishing and Mission Ctrl Studios announce JackHammer, a futuristic arena first-person shooter coming to PCs via early access later this year. An announcement trailer shows off action-packed gameplay, and concludes saying "summer 2017," so this is due pretty soon. Here's word:

Set in a future where televised sport has escalated, the latest event to take the world by storm is JackHammer. Robots covered in their sponsors' logos enter into an arena and engage in an explosive, deadly form of dodgeball in front of adoring, paying fans.

JackHammer encourages players to hone their futuristic sporting prowess by employing skillful play, from trick shots to rebounds, and use superhuman athletic ability to own the arena.

"JackHammer is a project driven by a love for high-octane, skill-based games. Bringing our game to PC is a hugely exciting step, and we look forward to engaging with players and continuing to develop JackHammer into a truly unique experience," said Tom, Developer at Mission Ctrl Studios.

"JackHammer is a core, first person experience that relies on lightning fast reaction times and pure skill. Presented with glorious graphics, great action and plenty of customization, it's shaping up to be a key title when it launches in Early Access later this year," said Gary Rowe, EVP Publishing at Green Man Gaming.

Game Description

JackHammer is a fast-paced FPS experience, where reactions and reflexes are the only thing that stands between you and your enemies.

In the near future, military tech corporations form the International Robotics Combat Association, pitting their state-of-the-art humanoid weapons against one another in arenas around the globe. Robots launch iridium-alloy MurderBalls at their opponents to the roar of adoring (and paying) fans.

  • Broadcast throughout the world, JackHammer is a frantic and ferocious game of survival for the athletes unfortunate enough to be enlisted.
  • High-octane multiplayer future sports in purpose-built combat arenas
  • Fully customizable robotic armors allow you to create your own unique combatant
  • Blast, shunt and grapple your way through online rankings and prove your mettle
  • Hone your skills and prove your mastery with trick shots, rebounds and superhuman agility.
  • Powered by Unreal Engine 4 – demolishing 900 pound robots never felt so good!
  • A pumping electronic soundtrack provides the score for robot slaying arena action.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Doomfist Joins Overwatch Next Week
AFTERGRINDER Released
Total War: WARHAMMER II Preorder Bonus
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Casey Hudson Returning to BioWare as GM
JackHammer Announced
Splash Damage and Wargaming Collaboration
Enter the Gungeon Sells 1M
The International 2017 Secret Shop
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.