Splash Damage and Wargaming Collaboration

Indie developer Splash Damage announces they're partnering with Wargaming "to
enrich Wargaming’s portfolio with new gaming experiences." Here's word:
Splash
Damage, the British studio behind several blockbuster multiplayer hits, today
announced their partnership with Wargaming, a leading free-to-play developer and
publisher. The partnership will see Splash Damage applying their vast
multiplayer expertise to brand-new projects for Wargaming’s community. With the
deal sealed, Splash Damage is actively hiring at their London based studio,
career opportunities can be found here:
http://www.splashdamage.com/careers
“Splash Damage is known for building loyal relationships with only the world’s
leading platforms, IPs and suppliers, and creating one-of-a-kind teamplay hits,"
said Paul Wedgwood, CEO of Splash Damage. "As gamers, Victor and I share the
same passion for our communities. We actively listen to players and strive to
put their needs first, whilst forging multiplayer experiences that champion
cooperation and help develop new friendships. The Wargaming universe gives our
team a great creative canvas, allowing us to develop a game experience for a
massive, loyal following, and we’re extremely excited to get started.”
“What impresses me most about Splash Damage is their passion for every project
they take on,” said Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming. “They’re working incredibly
hard to create truly memorable games, won’t stop until everything runs like
clockwork, and share in our values of player-focused game design, which makes
them just the right partner for Wargaming.”
Splash Damage began its journey in game development as a mod team in the PC
first-person shooter genre before creating their breakthrough hit Wolfenstein:
Enemy Territory. After being called upon to create multiplayer maps for Doom 3,
the team used that game’s technology and design tools as building blocks for the
acclaimed Enemy Territory: Quake Wars and its first multi-platform title, Brink,
which further established Splash Damage as a triple-A game developer. Since
then, they have worked on Batman: Arkham Origins multiplayer and the Gears of
War franchises, along with their own creations like Dirty Bomb—the hit,
independent free-to-play shooter on Steam.