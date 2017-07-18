 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Splash Damage and Wargaming Collaboration

[Jul 18, 2017, 09:16 am ET] - 8 Comments

Indie developer Splash Damage announces they're partnering with Wargaming "to enrich Wargaming’s portfolio with new gaming experiences." Here's word:

Splash Damage, the British studio behind several blockbuster multiplayer hits, today announced their partnership with Wargaming, a leading free-to-play developer and publisher. The partnership will see Splash Damage applying their vast multiplayer expertise to brand-new projects for Wargaming’s community. With the deal sealed, Splash Damage is actively hiring at their London based studio, career opportunities can be found here:
http://www.splashdamage.com/careers

“Splash Damage is known for building loyal relationships with only the world’s leading platforms, IPs and suppliers, and creating one-of-a-kind teamplay hits," said Paul Wedgwood, CEO of Splash Damage. "As gamers, Victor and I share the same passion for our communities. We actively listen to players and strive to put their needs first, whilst forging multiplayer experiences that champion cooperation and help develop new friendships. The Wargaming universe gives our team a great creative canvas, allowing us to develop a game experience for a massive, loyal following, and we’re extremely excited to get started.”

“What impresses me most about Splash Damage is their passion for every project they take on,” said Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming. “They’re working incredibly hard to create truly memorable games, won’t stop until everything runs like clockwork, and share in our values of player-focused game design, which makes them just the right partner for Wargaming.”

Splash Damage began its journey in game development as a mod team in the PC first-person shooter genre before creating their breakthrough hit Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. After being called upon to create multiplayer maps for Doom 3, the team used that game’s technology and design tools as building blocks for the acclaimed Enemy Territory: Quake Wars and its first multi-platform title, Brink, which further established Splash Damage as a triple-A game developer. Since then, they have worked on Batman: Arkham Origins multiplayer and the Gears of War franchises, along with their own creations like Dirty Bomb—the hit, independent free-to-play shooter on Steam.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Doomfist Joins Overwatch Next Week
AFTERGRINDER Released
Total War: WARHAMMER II Preorder Bonus
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Casey Hudson Returning to BioWare as GM
JackHammer Announced
Splash Damage and Wargaming Collaboration
Enter the Gungeon Sells 1M
The International 2017 Secret Shop
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.