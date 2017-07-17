Might & Magic SHOWDOWN Shutdown

This Steam announcement
reveals that Might & Magic SHOWDOWN is shutting down
on July 31st, without ever making it out of early access (thanks
DSOGaming
). Word is the game's Steam page has already been removed:
We
regret to announce that Might & Magic SHOWDOWN will be shutting down on July 31,
2017, ending our Early Access period and ceasing server support. As a result,
the game will be inaccessible after this date.
We wish to convey our sincerest gratitude to you, our dedicated players, who
have helped us navigate the management of an Early Access campaign – because of
you, we have learned a great deal about how best to serve you and we hope to
carry these learnings forward into future Ubisoft projects.
We also owe a very special debt of gratitude to our Might & Magic fans who
accepted this new take on the universe. It has been our pleasure and honor to
deal with one of gaming’s longest lived communities.
Effective immediately, Might & Magic SHOWDOWN will be removed from the Steam
Store to prevent further purchase of the Early Access license. The game will
remain in your Steam Library, but server support will end on July 31, 2017 and
the game itself will become inoperable. In an effort to ensure that we abide by
our players’ expectations of the Early Access model, we will be offering full
refunds to players who feel they are owed them until July 31, 2017.