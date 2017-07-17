Crashday: Redline Edition Next Month

Moonbyte Games announces Crashday: Redline Edition, a remastered version
of Crashday, their 2006 stunt racing game. They say the new version will
include new features, content, and Steam workshop support when it rolls out
on Steam on August 10th. A look at the game in action can be found in
the official trailer,
and more on the plan is outlined in this lengthy announcement:
Publisher 2tainment and developer Moonbyte Games today announced Crashday:
Redline Edition, a newly remastered edition of the classic arcade racer Crashday
(Atari, 2006) for Windows PC. With an improved multiplayer mode, a wide variety
of action-packed game modes, plus new modding functions and an integrated track
editor, fans of blazing chain guns, blasting rockets and action-packed
over-the-top racing can celebrate a true indie thrill ride this August!
Originally released in 2006, Crashday garnered a die-hard fan base that remains
loyal to this day. Thanks to their invaluable feedback and support, indie
developer Moonbyte Games lovingly crafted the remastered Crashday: Redline
Edition. With the help of the game’s fan community, Moonbyte Games significantly
expanded modding support and multiplayer options in the updated version of the
highly explosive arcade racer. Featuring refreshed visuals, Crashday: Redline
Edition also enhances original features and adds compelling new ones.
Crashday: Redline Edition delivers gripping single and multiplayer races, really
heating things up on the track. Unlike mundane racing games, Crashday: Redline
Edition does more than just challenge the player’s driving abilities. Ramming
your opponents into a careening slide or “persuading” them off the track at
gunpoint are perfectly acceptable ways to win. With a mood-setting progressive
metal soundtrack, an arsenal of steel-shredding weapons, all-new power-ups, a
sophisticated damage system and impressive replays that highlight the most
spectacular action, Crashday: Redline Edition guarantees adrenaline-loaded fun!
Crashday: Redline Edition’s seven modes of play deliver steep variety. While in
classic Race Mode, it’s all about being first to dash over the finish line; in
Stunt Show Mode, players can demonstrate their skills with ridiculous stunts and
breathtaking jumps and crashes. In the thrilling Wrecking Match, anything goes —
ramming opponents, rockets, etc. Whoever manages to be the last driver still
“standing” on the track can rejoice in a win.
For more carnage, Crashday: Redline Edition players can enjoy the extremely
popular modes Hold The Flag, Pass The Bomb and Bomb Run. In Hold The Flag, the
“flag bearer” must pass through as many checkpoints as possible and collect
points before his or her adversaries run them down. Use skillful driving to ram
your bomb-strapped vehicle down your opponent's throat before the timer runs out
in Pass The Bomb. In Bomb Run, the bomb explodes automatically as soon as you
fall below a predetermined speed limit. And, of course, Crashday: Redline
Edition wouldn’t be complete without a Test Drive Mode, where the player can
preview a track and hone their skills in perfect peace, preparing for upcoming
races, breathtaking stunts and action-packed street battles on the numerous
racetracks.
Crashday: Redline Edition features sophisticated modding support to expand
the capabilities of the existing in-game track editor. With full Steam Workshop
integration, players are not limited to their own custom created tracks. Sharing
and downloading player-made content is easy and includes new or modified
vehicles, custom tracks or track editor building blocks. Publisher 2tainment and
developer Moonbyte Games anticipate that well over 100 mods will be available
within the first few weeks of Crashday: Redline Edition’s release!
Crashday: Redline Edition will be available for digital download from Steam
for $11.99 USD. For more information, please visit
http://crashday.2tainment.com.