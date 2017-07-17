Sky Knights Next Week

 
[Jul 17, 2017, 5:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Hampus Bankler announces Sky Knights will take off into early access on Steam on July 28th, offering four-versus-four top-down aerial combat. This is the output of a one-man studio formed by one of the developers of Angry Birds 2, but there's no word on the temperament of the jets in Sky Knights. You can see how this plays out in this trailer, and here's word on the game:

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2017 – Sky Knights is a 4 vs 4 top-down online action game for PC, in which you take on the role of a modern fighter pilot. You ﬂy with and fight against other players online as you struggle to win each battle. The game is easy to pick up and offers a quick action-packed experience, but at the same time stays true to many fundamentals of realistic aerial combat. Sky Knights will be released on Steam Early Access July 27, 2017.

About the creator
Sky Knights is created by indie developer Hampus Bankler, former senior game programmer at Rovio and one of the prime architects of Angry Birds 2. With the exception of some art assets provided by close friends, Hampus Bankler has done virtually everything in the game, including design, programming and even writing the game’s soundtrack. With a background in game development, music and even a year as a military fighter jet mechanic, it was a dream come true to combine these passions into a game!

