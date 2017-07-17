Sky Knights Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Hampus Bankler announces Sky Knights will take off into early access on Steam on July 28th, offering four-versus-four top-down aerial combat. This is the output of a one-man studio formed by one of the developers of Angry Birds 2, but there's no word on the temperament of the jets in Sky Knights. You can see how this plays out in this trailer, and here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 July 2017, 05:35.
Chatbear Announcements.