Sky Knights Next Week

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2017 – Sky Knights is a 4 vs 4 top-down online action game for PC, in which you take on the role of a modern fighter pilot. You ﬂy with and fight against other players online as you struggle to win each battle. The game is easy to pick up and offers a quick action-packed experience, but at the same time stays true to many fundamentals of realistic aerial combat. Sky Knights will be released on Steam Early Access July 27, 2017.



About the creator

Sky Knights is created by indie developer Hampus Bankler, former senior game programmer at Rovio and one of the prime architects of Angry Birds 2. With the exception of some art assets provided by close friends, Hampus Bankler has done virtually everything in the game, including design, programming and even writing the game’s soundtrack. With a background in game development, music and even a year as a military fighter jet mechanic, it was a dream come true to combine these passions into a game!