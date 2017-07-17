 
Agents of MAYHEM Trailer

[Jul 17, 2017, 5:59 pm ET] - 2 Comments

A new trailer from Agents of MAYHEM introduces the Firing Squad from Volition's upcoming open-world action game. Word is: "When LEGION's most sinister troops are wreaking havoc and MAYHEM needs to get the job done, Persephone calls on The Firing Squad." Firing Squad comprises the following three agents:

Ladies first: Scheherazade, the Iranian enigmatic assassin, has a thousand stories about her past and no one knows the truth, no one that is, apart from Persephone. Incredibly mobile and incredibly deadly Scheherazade fights with her sword or debilitating knives and has the speed to vanish only to reappear next to her target. When melee and evasion are not enough, Scheherazade uses the support of the rest of her team.

A former yakuza assassin, Oni left the world of organized crime to join MAYHEM. From behind the mempo mask, Oni radiates an aura of fear that weakens most enemies before he uses his pistols to deal a fatal kill-shot.

Last but not least, Stilwater born and raised, hip-hop wannabe star Pierce Washington was recruited into MAYHEM after Persephone witnessed his capabilities on Devil’s Night, and he became Kingpin. While able to cover any situation with his machine gun, when the going gets tough, Kingpin calls down an irresistible musical force that hypnotizes enemies into a dancing fever they will never walk away from.

Showing no mercy, morally flexible and occasionally reliable, The Firing Squad are the team of choice.

