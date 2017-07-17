Final Fight's Abigail Joins Street Fighter V Next Week

|
CapCom Unity now offers an Abigail reveal trailer introducing Abigail, a fourth character of season two of Street Fighter V that will come to the brawler on July 25th. This character is making his crossover from Final Fight, so that apparently wasn't as final as advertised. Here's a bit on the plan:
