Final Fight's Abigail Joins Street Fighter V Next Week

We are happy to announce Abigail, the biggest man in Metro City, as the fourth new character to join Season 2 of Street Fighter V.



Making his way from Final Fight to Street Fighter V, Abigail was one of the top ranking members of the Mad Gear Gang. His territory is the Bay Area of Metro City, a location he terrorizes with his gargantuan size, and at eight feet tall, he makes the Red Cyclone look like a spinning top. The tires around Abigail’s monstrous biceps make is clear what he’s been up to when he isn’t cracking skulls. This mountain of a man is a complete (mad) gear head that loves to make car noises almost as much as he loves driving them.



One thing that’s troubling Abigail is the whereabouts of his prized monster truck. Be sure to check out his character story as he brawls his way through the mean streets of Metro City in search of it.