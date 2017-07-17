 
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen Trailer

[Jul 17, 2017, 5:59 pm ET] - 1 Comment

"Bring Friends" is the theme of a new Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen teaser trailer that was created to show off the upcoming RPG to attendees of San Diego Comic-Con later this week. The title is explained in the accompanying blurb:

What better way to celebrate Comic-Con than with a new game teaser from Visionary Realms for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen?

The "Bring Friends" trailer captures the philosophy behind Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen. RPGs are most memorable, and most powerful when they are enjoyed with friends. Become a hero - but don't do it alone.

