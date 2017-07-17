Ys SEVEN for Windows This Summer

XSEED announces Ys SEVEN is coming to Windows after a successful launch
on PlayStation Portable. They say the game will receive an HD 60-fps makeover
for the new version, and offer
this trailer with a
look. Word is this will be released this summer:
XSEED Games, the
independent-minded console publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today
announced that Ys SEVEN, developer Nihon Falcom’s first entry in a new
generation of its beloved series of action RPGs, is headed to Windows PC via
Steam, GOG, and The Humble Store by Humble Bundle this summer. Originally
released for the PlayStation®Portable (PSP®) handheld system in 2010, Ys SEVEN
will arrive on Windows PC with all the features of a modern PC release,
including full HD, a smooth 60fps framerate, plug-and-play controller
compatibility, and achievements on applicable platforms such as Steamworks and
GOG Galaxy.
Offering satisfyingly fast-paced, real-time action, Ys SEVEN features a combat
system that involves a three-member battle party with the ability to swap among
characters at will. Series veterans and newcomers alike can expect to be
immersed in a rich, vibrant world containing over 30 hours of action-packed
gameplay and an epic storyline wherein players must reunite the estranged five
tribes who serve and protect the Five Great Dragons – deified beings who may
well be the world’s last hope. Ys SEVEN was the first title in the long-running
action RPG franchise to reach a wide mainstream audience in the West, and the
first title in this historically PC-centric series to be developed from the
ground up for a console or handheld system since the mid-‘90s.