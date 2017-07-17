 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands Released

[Jul 17, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands is now available for Windows and macOS on Steam, carrying a 40% launch discount. This first-person shooter/adventure game combines elements of QUAKE, Minecraft, and Gilligan's Island, and there's a demo available if you're curious how that plays out. Their YouTube channel is just an error message, but there are some animated gifs showing the game in action on the Block Survival website. Here's word:

As the sole survivor of a plane crash, you must free yourself from the mystical curse of the Lost Islands, which, incidentally, is the preferred travel destination for Vikings, dinosaurs, crazed scientists and nocturnal ghouls. Using powerful weapons as your tools (and bullets as your shelter), you must fight your way across scorching deserts, icy wastelands and other challenging environments in an action-packed game promising to knock your pixels off. Slice, blast, shoot, and blow-up a colorful cast of enemies with more than 40 different weapons and items to craft! Upgrade your weapons to give them elemental damage, new firing modes, and more to become the ultimate survivor.

Hunt dangerous predators at day and survive the endless onslaught of enemies at night. Use your arsenal of weapons to dispose of terrors and battle your way through 20 different environments, featuring unique climates and challenges. Grow stronger as you level up, becoming faster, more accurate and deadly. Explore the mysterious story, and free yourself from its curse should you survive. And when you’re done, do it all over again in New Game+, keeping your level and gear for the next gameplay session.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands Released
StarCraft II War Chest This Week
Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer
RuneScape Mobile Will Support Cross-Platform Play
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
MechWarrior Online Patch Tuesday
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.