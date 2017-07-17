Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands Released

As the sole survivor of a plane crash, you must free yourself from the mystical curse of the Lost Islands, which, incidentally, is the preferred travel destination for Vikings, dinosaurs, crazed scientists and nocturnal ghouls. Using powerful weapons as your tools (and bullets as your shelter), you must fight your way across scorching deserts, icy wastelands and other challenging environments in an action-packed game promising to knock your pixels off. Slice, blast, shoot, and blow-up a colorful cast of enemies with more than 40 different weapons and items to craft! Upgrade your weapons to give them elemental damage, new firing modes, and more to become the ultimate survivor.



Hunt dangerous predators at day and survive the endless onslaught of enemies at night. Use your arsenal of weapons to dispose of terrors and battle your way through 20 different environments, featuring unique climates and challenges. Grow stronger as you level up, becoming faster, more accurate and deadly. Explore the mysterious story, and free yourself from its curse should you survive. And when you’re done, do it all over again in New Game+, keeping your level and gear for the next gameplay session.