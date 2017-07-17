Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands Released

|
Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands is now available for Windows and macOS on Steam, carrying a 40% launch discount. This first-person shooter/adventure game combines elements of QUAKE, Minecraft, and Gilligan's Island, and there's a demo available if you're curious how that plays out. Their YouTube channel is just an error message, but there are some animated gifs showing the game in action on the Block Survival website. Here's word:
