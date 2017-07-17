 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

StarCraft II War Chest This Week

[Jul 17, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard now offers new details on StarCraft II War Chest, an event that goes live on Wednesday for their RTS sequel. This offers in-game goodies, and in a move borrowed from other eSports promotions, a quarter of the proceeds will go to building a bigger prize pool for the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals at BlizzCon 2017. Here's word:

It’s finally here! First announced at BlizzCon 2016, the StarCraft II War Chest was formally unveiled at WCS Valencia over the weekend, and it goes live on July 19. The War Chest is a seasonal program that offers StarCraft II players access to an array of cool digital content, including a comic, a full set of skins for each race and additional decals, sprays, and chat emoticons. After purchasing access to the War Chest for their selected race, players unlock content by playing online multiplayer or co-op games.

25% of each War Chest purchase goes toward supporting StarCraft II esports, with the first $200,000 of this season’s War Chest boosting the prize pool for the WCS Global Finals at BlizzCon 2017. To learn more, check out our website at http://www.starcraft2.com/warchest/ 

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Block Survival: Legend of the Lost Islands Released
StarCraft II War Chest This Week
Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer
RuneScape Mobile Will Support Cross-Platform Play
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
MechWarrior Online Patch Tuesday
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.