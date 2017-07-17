StarCraft II War Chest This Week

|
Blizzard now offers new details on StarCraft II War Chest, an event that goes live on Wednesday for their RTS sequel. This offers in-game goodies, and in a move borrowed from other eSports promotions, a quarter of the proceeds will go to building a bigger prize pool for the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals at BlizzCon 2017. Here's word:
