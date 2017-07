LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher 1 - 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 3 ˄ 2 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 7 ˄ 3 FALLOUT 4 BETHESDA BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 2 ˅ 4 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA 8 ˄ 5 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE 5 ˅ 6 PREY ARKANE AUSTIN BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 22 ˄ 7 THE SIMS 4: CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 6 ˅ 8 BATTLEFIELD 1 DIGITAL ILLUSIONS EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 14 ˄ 9 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2 10 - 10 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: MORROWIND ZENIMAX ONLINE BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

The Sims 4 retains the top spot on the GFK Chart-Track PC top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending July 15th. There's a new top entry on the all platforms chart where FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE is number one. This post summarizes all the action, and here is the PC top 10: