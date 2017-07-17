 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Jul 17, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Sims 4 retains the top spot on the GFK Chart-Track PC top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending July 15th. There's a new top entry on the all platforms chart where FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE is number one. This post summarizes all the action, and here is the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
1 - 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
3 ˄ 2 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
7 ˄ 3 FALLOUT 4 BETHESDA BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
2 ˅ 4 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
8 ˄ 5 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
5 ˅ 6 PREY ARKANE AUSTIN BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
22 ˄ 7 THE SIMS 4: CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
6 ˅ 8 BATTLEFIELD 1 DIGITAL ILLUSIONS EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
14 ˄ 9 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2
10 - 10 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: MORROWIND ZENIMAX ONLINE BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

