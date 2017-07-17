 
Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer

[Jul 17, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - 1 Comment

This trailer introduces Trunks, a new character reveal for Dragon Ball FighterZ. This accompanies news that closed beta testing is about to begin for the brawler, but PC gamers need not get worked up about this, since testing is only planned for consoles. Here's word:

EVO 2017 proved to be an exciting event for DRAGON BALL FighterZ with the announcement of Trunks as the next character to join the highly-anticipated fighting game’s character roster. Head over to the following YouTube link (ready for embedding) to check out Trunks as he demolishes any and all enemies that dare challenge him in DRAGON BALL FighterZ: Watch here

Also announced at EVO 2017 is the impending start of the DRAGON BALL FighterZ closed beta for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 which will feature nine playable characters for fighting game aficionados and DRAGON BALL fans to take into battle.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is slated for an early 2018 launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs. Registration for the closed beta will open on 26th July. We’ll have more detailed information about the DRAGON BALL FighterZ closed beta soon, so stay tuned!

