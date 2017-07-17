RuneScape Mobile Will Support Cross-Platform Play

Jagex announces plans to bring both RuneScape
and Old School RuneScape
to mobile devices, saying they will support cross-platform play with the PC
editions of the MMORPGs. Here's the plan:
Both RuneScape and Old School
RuneScape, the iconic massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG),
will come to mobile and tablet devices, publisher Jagex announced today.
The two titles will be the first mainstream and fully-established Western
MMORPGs to deliver the complete MMO experience to PC and mobile platforms and
feature full interoperable play, allowing players to jump from PC to mobile
platforms and back again. Old School RuneScape is set to debut on mobile
platforms this winter, with RuneScape to follow.
Extending RuneScape and Old School RuneScape’s PC gameplay to mobile,
interoperable play represents a massive advancement for RuneScape’s legions of
players. Players will be able to log out from their PC when they need to be AFK,
and launch the mobile app to continue their adventure on the move, picking up
from the in-game moment that they left it on PC… and vice versa.
Players will be able to have a RuneScape and Old School RuneScape adventure just
on their mobile devices if they choose, enabling past RuneScape players who have
moved from PC to mobile as a preferred platform, to reconnect with the game and
their characters once again.