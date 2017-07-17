RuneScape Mobile Will Support Cross-Platform Play

Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, the iconic massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG), will come to mobile and tablet devices, publisher Jagex announced today.



The two titles will be the first mainstream and fully-established Western MMORPGs to deliver the complete MMO experience to PC and mobile platforms and feature full interoperable play, allowing players to jump from PC to mobile platforms and back again. Old School RuneScape is set to debut on mobile platforms this winter, with RuneScape to follow.



Extending RuneScape and Old School RuneScape’s PC gameplay to mobile, interoperable play represents a massive advancement for RuneScape’s legions of players. Players will be able to log out from their PC when they need to be AFK, and launch the mobile app to continue their adventure on the move, picking up from the in-game moment that they left it on PC… and vice versa.



Players will be able to have a RuneScape and Old School RuneScape adventure just on their mobile devices if they choose, enabling past RuneScape players who have moved from PC to mobile as a preferred platform, to reconnect with the game and their characters once again.