Antisphere Released

[Jul 15, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Antisphere for Windows. That post simply says: "Antisphere is a PvP competitive twin-stick shooter where you compete against other players from around the world." This post covers the launch, but offers no further information on the game, so we'll fall back on the Steam "about" section:

Antisphere - Antisphere is a PvP competitive twin-stick shooter where you compete against other players from around the world.

Conquer the Arena - Antisphere is a fast-paced arcade shooter where your goal is simple: blast away the competition. It’s just two ships in one arena - going head-to-head. You can customize your ship and your loadout to make sure that your loadout is optimal. Play against friends and see if you got the speed and reflexes needed to climb the ranks.

