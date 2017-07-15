Antisphere Released

|
Steam News announces the release of Antisphere for Windows. That post simply says: "Antisphere is a PvP competitive twin-stick shooter where you compete against other players from around the world." This post covers the launch, but offers no further information on the game, so we'll fall back on the Steam "about" section:
