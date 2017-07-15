Balloon Chair Death Match Free Weekend

Balloon Chair Death Match gives you the opportunity to achieve your yet unobtainable dreams; Sitting hundreds of meters above the ground on an office chair being held aloft by party balloons, all the while using your six-shooter to pop anything that looks at you funny!



Game Features Include:

Single player campaign with 14 missions over two sprawling cities!

Singleplayer Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch verses bots!

Multiplayer Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Survival Modes!

Five unique weapons from Pigeon Launchers to Laser Guns!

Five unique pickups including the infamous Mr Spongy Face!

14 achievements throughout the game for various feats of skill!

Comfort settings to help minimise VR discomfort!

Cross-play between Oculus Rift and HTC Vive