Balloon Chair Death Match Free Weekend

Balloon Chair Death Match gives you the opportunity to achieve your yet unobtainable dreams; Sitting hundreds of meters above the ground on an office chair being held aloft by party balloons, all the while using your six-shooter to pop anything that looks at you funny!



Game Features Include: Single player campaign with 14 missions over two sprawling cities!

Singleplayer Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch verses bots!

Multiplayer Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Survival Modes!

Five unique weapons from Pigeon Launchers to Laser Guns!

Five unique pickups including the infamous Mr Spongy Face!

14 achievements throughout the game for various feats of skill!

Comfort settings to help minimise VR discomfort!

Cross-play between Oculus Rift and HTC Vive

is now officially launched out of early access on Steam with the release of version 1.0 of this virtual reality shooter for Windows. To celebrate, this is free-to-play on Steam this weekend, offering a sample during its 20%-off launch sale (thanks Steam Sales via Ant ). Also, this post has a schedule of livestreams to watch the game in action today and tomorrow. To play you must have a Vive or Rift HMD (as well as a Steam account), and here are more details on what to expect: