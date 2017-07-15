Balloon Chair Death Match Free Weekend

|
Balloon Chair Death Match is now officially launched out of early access on Steam with the release of version 1.0 of this virtual reality shooter for Windows. To celebrate, this is free-to-play on Steam this weekend, offering a sample during its 20%-off launch sale (thanks Steam Sales via Ant). Also, this post has a schedule of livestreams to watch the game in action today and tomorrow. To play you must have a Vive or Rift HMD (as well as a Steam account), and here are more details on what to expect:
