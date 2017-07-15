Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - First Assault Online Patch Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This post has details on a new "renewal" patch for Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - First Assault Online, which is expected to come to Nexon's first-person shooter on Tuesday. Word is the UI will get a complete overhaul, and there will also be "some major updates and optimizations to the user experience and flow." They offer details on changes and new operatives that will come with the update, and illustrate the news with a new official cinematic trailer.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 July 2017, 19:34.
Chatbear Announcements.