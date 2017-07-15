 
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - First Assault Online Patch Next Week

[Jul 15, 2017, 09:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

This post has details on a new "renewal" patch for Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - First Assault Online, which is expected to come to Nexon's first-person shooter on Tuesday. Word is the UI will get a complete overhaul, and there will also be "some major updates and optimizations to the user experience and flow." They offer details on changes and new operatives that will come with the update, and illustrate the news with a new official cinematic trailer.

