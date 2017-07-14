Jotun Free; Sundered Preorders

|
GOG.com and Steam announce they are now accepting preorders for Sundered, the upcoming action/adventure from Thunder Lotus Games. The game carries a 10% discount right now, and the soundtrack is included free as a preorder incentive. Also, the developer reveals this is expected for release on July 28th, and they celebrate the news by offering Jotun: Valhalla Edition for Windows, macOS, and Linux for free all weekend, giving everyone the chance to own their previous game. You can pick that up from GOG and/or Steam through the middle of Monday. Here's a new Sundered preorder trailer along with word:
