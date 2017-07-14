Jotun Free; Sundered Preorders

To the delight of the studio’s fans and indie game enthusiasts worldwide, Thunder Lotus Games has revealed – via an eye-catching new trailer – that its hotly anticipated hand-drawn Metroidvania Sundered will be released on July 28th, 2017 on PC/Mac/Linux and PlayStation®4.



Pre-orders are live today on Steam, PlayStation®Store, GOG, and Uplay PC. The studio is also celebrating the imminent release of its sophomore production with a victory lap for its first: the award-winning Jotun will be free to own on Steam this weekend, while a physical edition of Jotun has been released through popular publisher Limited Run Games.



“I’m extremely excited to announce that Sundered is releasing on July 28th!” said Will Dubé, Creative Director and President of Thunder Lotus Games in a blog post accompanying the launch trailer. “From the announcement, to the Kickstarter, to the alphas and betas, the fans have supported us. We thank them with all our hearts and hope to blow their f****** minds!”



