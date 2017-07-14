 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Serial Cleaner Released

[Jul 14, 2017, 8:02 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Serial Cleaner is now available on GOG.com and Steam, offering an action game for Windows, macOS, and Linux where you act as part of the clean-up crew for the mob. Here's a trailer. If I'm curt with you it's because time is a factor. I think fast, I talk fast and I need you guys to act fast if you wanna get out of this. So, pretty please... with sugar on top. Read the f**king blurb:

Can you dig it?

Step into the polished shoes of The Cleaner, a professional crime scene cleaner for the mob. There's no business like the cleaning business, and right now business is booming…

Sneak around crime scenes avoiding detection from the guarding cops as you vacuum up blood, hide bodies and remove evidence in this 70's styled, fast paced, 2D action/stealth game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Jotun Free; Sundered Preorders
Serial Cleaner Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial
Devoid of Shadows Released
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month
BUTCHER Demo
Evil Within 2 Story FAQ
SMITE Bonus Weekend
Grand Theft Auto V Crashes
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.