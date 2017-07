Serial Cleaner Released

Can you dig it?



Step into the polished shoes of The Cleaner, a professional crime scene cleaner for the mob. There's no business like the cleaning business, and right now business is booming…



Sneak around crime scenes avoiding detection from the guarding cops as you vacuum up blood, hide bodies and remove evidence in this 70's styled, fast paced, 2D action/stealth game.

is now available on GOG.com and Steam , offering an action game for Windows, macOS, and Linux where you act as part of the clean-up crew for the mob. Here's a trailer . If I'm curt with you it's because time is a factor. I think fast, I talk fast and I need you guys to act fast if you wanna get out of this. So, pretty please... with sugar on top. Read the f**king blurb: