Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial

[Jul 14, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 10 Comments

Mass Effect website now offers a free trial of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the latest installment in the space opera series (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). This will allow ten hours of play in the game between now and November 1st. Here are the details:

TRIAL DETAILS
Explore a new galaxy in the Mass Effect: Andromeda trial through November 1, 2017. If you’ve already taken part in the Origin 10-hour Play First trial, you can still join this free trial and play the time you have remaining.

FULL GAME
Play Up To 10 Hours
This is the perfect time to join the fight for humanity’s new home. Play unlimited Multiplayer and play through to the first planet in Single Player.

SEAMLESS TRANSITION
Carry Over Save Progression
If you enjoy the trial and decide to purchase the full game, your saved progress carries over so you can pick right up where you left off.

TRY ALL MODES
Single and Multiplayer
All game modes are available in the trial so you can get a true sense of the game.

