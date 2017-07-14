Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial

TRIAL DETAILS

Explore a new galaxy in the Mass Effect: Andromeda trial through November 1, 2017. If you’ve already taken part in the Origin 10-hour Play First trial, you can still join this free trial and play the time you have remaining.



FULL GAME

Play Up To 10 Hours

This is the perfect time to join the fight for humanity’s new home. Play unlimited Multiplayer and play through to the first planet in Single Player.



SEAMLESS TRANSITION

Carry Over Save Progression

If you enjoy the trial and decide to purchase the full game, your saved progress carries over so you can pick right up where you left off.



TRY ALL MODES

Single and Multiplayer

All game modes are available in the trial so you can get a true sense of the game.