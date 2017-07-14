 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Devoid of Shadows Released

[Jul 14, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers Devoid of Shadows, a vampire-themed Windows action/RPG with Roguelike elements and some new-school nostalgia, as word is it is "inspired by the sentiments taking us back to the 2000’s." Here are details on what this includes:

Spend Your Summer in the Chill Dungeons of the Labyrinth!

Devoid of Shadows is a vampire saga inspired by the sentiments taking us back to the 2000’s.

  • The graphics of the game locations is dark.
  • It is a true АRPG with roguelike elements.
  • There are three types of the characters and advanced crafting.
  • You will have dozens of skills based on the Power of Blood.
  • The game has 21 levels of dungeons with random world generation.
  • A magic painting depicting the Royal castle. One can move there from any location and relive, improve the workshops and craft the weapon, armours, potions, combat scrolls and everything that helps you survive. All this is accompanied by sweet sounds of guitar strings.
  • Galidon is a powerful vampire kingdom. You are a lawful heir to the throne. The power struggle and an intriguing plot are in place.
  • Each level contains quests.
  • The gameplay is rapid, bloodthirsty and intransigent that does not forgive a single mistake.

It is the same feeling when there is little left to live being surrounded by merciless enemies. Devoid of Shadows is a heat in the chill dungeons of the Labyrinth.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial
Devoid of Shadows Released
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month
BUTCHER Demo
Evil Within 2 Story FAQ
SMITE Bonus Weekend
Grand Theft Auto V Crashes
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
SMITE Card Game Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.