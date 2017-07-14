Devoid of Shadows Released

Spend Your Summer in the Chill Dungeons of the Labyrinth!



Devoid of Shadows is a vampire saga inspired by the sentiments taking us back to the 2000’s.

The graphics of the game locations is dark.

It is a true АRPG with roguelike elements.

There are three types of the characters and advanced crafting.

You will have dozens of skills based on the Power of Blood.

The game has 21 levels of dungeons with random world generation.

A magic painting depicting the Royal castle. One can move there from any location and relive, improve the workshops and craft the weapon, armours, potions, combat scrolls and everything that helps you survive. All this is accompanied by sweet sounds of guitar strings.

Galidon is a powerful vampire kingdom. You are a lawful heir to the throne. The power struggle and an intriguing plot are in place.

Each level contains quests.

The gameplay is rapid, bloodthirsty and intransigent that does not forgive a single mistake.

It is the same feeling when there is little left to live being surrounded by merciless enemies. Devoid of Shadows is a heat in the chill dungeons of the Labyrinth.