 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month

[Jul 14, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 4 Comments

The Steam page for Interstellar Transport Company now offers an August 16th early access release date for this tycoon game set in space, where no one can hear you yell at George Jetson for napping on the job. The page also now includes this trailer showing off some gameplay. Here's a description of what to expect:

Interstellar Transport Company is a tycoon / management game where players control a transportation company in space, supplying all of humanities needs as they spread throughout the galaxy. Players must manage ships, routes, colonies, finances and infrastructure to crush their rivals which can take the form of AI opponents or other human players via online multiplayer. The simulation uses a scientifically grounded galaxy generation algorithm which produces believable and fresh maps for every playthrough.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial
Devoid of Shadows Released
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month
BUTCHER Demo
Evil Within 2 Story FAQ
SMITE Bonus Weekend
Grand Theft Auto V Crashes
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
SMITE Card Game Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.