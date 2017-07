Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month

Interstellar Transport Company is a tycoon / management game where players control a transportation company in space, supplying all of humanities needs as they spread throughout the galaxy. Players must manage ships, routes, colonies, finances and infrastructure to crush their rivals which can take the form of AI opponents or other human players via online multiplayer. The simulation uses a scientifically grounded galaxy generation algorithm which produces believable and fresh maps for every playthrough.

The Steam page fornow offers an August 16th early access release date for this tycoon game set in space, where no one can hear you yell at George Jetson for napping on the job. The page also now includes this trailer showing off some gameplay. Here's a description of what to expect: