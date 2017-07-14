Evil Within 2 Story FAQ

You don’t need to have any prior knowledge of The Evil Within in order to jump into The Evil Within 2 and understand the conflict and setting, but if you want a little background info, we’ve got you covered. At its core it’s about a man who is fighting his demons (both literally and figuratively) as he journeys into a twisted world to save his daughter. This FAQ is designed to catch you up on the story and get you ready for The Evil Within 2. Maybe you just need a refresher course on things you may have forgotten since playing the first game and the two main DLCs (The Assignment and The Consequence), or maybe you haven’t had a chance to play anything in the series at all. That’s cool, too.



We’ll start with the first game, The Assignment and The Consequence, and then we’ll hop into some questions about The Evil Within 2. This FAQ is a living resource for players both new and old, so we will continue updating with more questions as we see them pop up in the community.