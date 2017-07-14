 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Evil Within 2 Story FAQ

[Jul 14, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 1 Comment

Bethesda.net now offers an Evil Within 2 Story FAQ with details on the upcoming horror sequel. This comes with a couple of disturbing new images from the game, and is kicked off with the following introduction:

You don’t need to have any prior knowledge of The Evil Within in order to jump into The Evil Within 2 and understand the conflict and setting, but if you want a little background info, we’ve got you covered. At its core it’s about a man who is fighting his demons (both literally and figuratively) as he journeys into a twisted world to save his daughter. This FAQ is designed to catch you up on the story and get you ready for The Evil Within 2. Maybe you just need a refresher course on things you may have forgotten since playing the first game and the two main DLCs (The Assignment and The Consequence), or maybe you haven’t had a chance to play anything in the series at all. That’s cool, too.

We’ll start with the first game, The Assignment and The Consequence, and then we’ll hop into some questions about The Evil Within 2. This FAQ is a living resource for players both new and old, so we will continue updating with more questions as we see them pop up in the community.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial
Devoid of Shadows Released
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month
BUTCHER Demo
Evil Within 2 Story FAQ
SMITE Bonus Weekend
Grand Theft Auto V Crashes
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
SMITE Card Game Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.