SMITE Bonus Weekend

Dreamhack is here and it’s time to watch as the world’s best teams duke it out to see who truly is number one! All the while you’ll be earning DOUBLE Fantasy Points for playing! Beginning Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th, play SMITE and receive 2X Fantasy Points!



This is a great way to reach those Season Ticket rewards and unlock some awesome content! Earn even more Fantasy Points by voting on this weekend’s matches!



You can catch all the SMITE Pro League Summer Finals action starting on Friday at 7:15 am ET over at twitch.tv/hireztv!