 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

SMITE Bonus Weekend

[Jul 14, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

The SMITE Website has details on a bonus weekend that's underway for Hi-Rez Studios' MOBA:

Dreamhack is here and it’s time to watch as the world’s best teams duke it out to see who truly is number one! All the while you’ll be earning DOUBLE Fantasy Points for playing! Beginning Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th, play SMITE and receive 2X Fantasy Points!

This is a great way to reach those Season Ticket rewards and unlock some awesome content! Earn even more Fantasy Points by voting on this weekend’s matches!

You can catch all the SMITE Pro League Summer Finals action starting on Friday at 7:15 am ET over at twitch.tv/hireztv!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda Free Trial
Devoid of Shadows Released
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access Next Month
BUTCHER Demo
Evil Within 2 Story FAQ
SMITE Bonus Weekend
Grand Theft Auto V Crashes
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
SMITE Card Game Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.